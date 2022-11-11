A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

The price of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $22.53 in the last session, up 4.02% from day before closing price of $21.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714602 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On October 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On July 20, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 6,745,262 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACLX traded on average about 484.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 8.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.04 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$4.49.