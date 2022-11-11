A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

After finishing at $101.47 in the prior trading day, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) closed at $113.42, up 11.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3761728 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $152 to $126.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,538 shares for $103.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,295,425 led to the insider holds 3,757,022 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,538 shares of COF for $1,312,946 on Nov 08. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $104.72 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 12,538 shares for $103.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,094 and left with 3,757,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $162.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 391.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.79M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.83 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $5.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.83 and $19.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.9. EPS for the following year is $17.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $8.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.08B to a low estimate of $8.32B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.12B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.17B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.43B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.14B and the low estimate is $33.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.