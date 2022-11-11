A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

After finishing at $47.06 in the prior trading day, Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) closed at $52.35, up 11.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736233 shares were traded. ENV stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $86.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Cooper Barry D. sold 1,290 shares for $56.43 per share. The transaction valued at 72,792 led to the insider holds 25,997 shares of the business.

Crager William bought 920 shares of ENV for $49,487 on Jun 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 306,241 shares after completing the transaction at $53.79 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Majoros Matthew, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 200 shares for $53.79 each. As a result, the insider received 10,758 and left with 16,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENV has reached a high of $85.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 299.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.66M. Shares short for ENV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $302.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.87M to a low estimate of $301.48M. As of the current estimate, Envestnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.66M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.21M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.