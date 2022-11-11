A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378762 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2021, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

TPG GP A, LLC sold 750,000 shares of PGNY for $29,062,500 on Nov 07. The 10% Owner now owns 9,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.75 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 25,905 shares for $40.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,045,412 and left with 250,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 86.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $65.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGNY traded on average about 627.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 973.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.88M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $759.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $766.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.