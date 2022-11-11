A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)

After finishing at $49.25 in the prior trading day, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) closed at $55.20, up 12.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710255 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $72 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 5,921 shares for $66.71 per share. The transaction valued at 394,988 led to the insider holds 38,813 shares of the business.

Nelson Erin Mulligan sold 6,508 shares of SKY for $343,818 on May 26. The Director now owns 1,750 shares after completing the transaction at $52.83 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Burkhardt Timothy A., who serves as the VP & Controller of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $68.55 each. As a result, the insider received 171,375 and left with 30,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $85.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 690.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.90M. Shares short for SKY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 6 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.