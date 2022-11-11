Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) was $28.74 for the day, up 9.15% from the previous closing price of $26.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713899 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 238.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $44.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.33.

Shares Statistics:

AGIO traded an average of 687.04K shares per day over the past three months and 478.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Shares short for AGIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.66 and a low estimate of -$1.91, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.74, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.56 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.97. EPS for the following year is -$6.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.58 and -$6.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.