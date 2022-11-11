An average trading volume for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $147.76 in the prior trading day, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed at $162.02, up 9.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2654916 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On September 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $200.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $210.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Cunningham Paul sold 250 shares for $143.63 per share. The transaction valued at 35,908 led to the insider holds 93,689 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 40,000 shares of CDNS for $6,244,483 on Oct 21. The Executive Chair now owns 1,036,936 shares after completing the transaction at $156.11 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $154.66 each. As a result, the insider received 7,733,065 and left with 602,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $194.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 274.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.66M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $882.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901M to a low estimate of $877M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.04M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.45M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.