An average trading volume for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $107.12 in the prior trading day, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) closed at $124.65, up 16.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4424547 shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TROW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On July 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $138 to $88.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,891 shares for $126.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,509,097 led to the insider holds 136,410 shares of the business.

Hiebler Jessica M sold 959 shares of TROW for $119,466 on Aug 02. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 12,183 shares after completing the transaction at $124.57 per share. On May 02, another insider, Hiebler Jessica M, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 730 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 91,253 and left with 13,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $218.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.09M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.13M with a Short Ratio of 18.65M, compared to 17.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TROW’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.78, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 39.70% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.88 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.67B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.