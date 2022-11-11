An investigation into Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s technical aspects

The price of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) closed at $1.69 in the last session, up 6.29% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1487169 shares were traded. ACHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 26, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On April 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

On April 26, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $11.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on April 26, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHL has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7104.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHL traded on average about 27.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.77M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 52.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 49.59k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.87 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$2.62.