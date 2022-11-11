An investigation into Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s technical aspects

The price of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $7.79 in the last session, up 16.62% from day before closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789659 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERAS traded on average about 640.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.64M, compared to 16.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.44.