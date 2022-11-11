An investigation into Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $42.94 in the prior trading day, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at $48.84, up 13.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6568481 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $62.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $157.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.23M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 11.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.05 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $794.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800.5M to a low estimate of $783.4M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $801.84M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.21M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.17M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.