An investigation into Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $343.84 in the prior trading day, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at $386.87, up 12.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+43.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899807 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $388.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $364.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $520.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Sciammas Maurice sold 4,000 shares for $355.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,960 led to the insider holds 205,248 shares of the business.

Xiao Deming sold 982 shares of MPWR for $337,788 on Nov 04. The Pres. of MPS Asia Operations now owns 274,190 shares after completing the transaction at $343.98 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Tseng Saria, who serves as the VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 982 shares for $343.98 each. As a result, the insider received 337,788 and left with 256,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $580.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 372.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 421.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 732.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.63M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.64 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.6. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $486.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500M to a low estimate of $464.75M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.5M, an estimated increase of 44.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.44M, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $44.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.