An investigation into Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s technical aspects

The price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $5.46 in the last session, up 6.85% from day before closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554470 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.10 and its Current Ratio is at 36.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On January 10, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,089,700 led to the insider holds 9,700,214 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 30,000 shares of SLDP for $203,937 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 85,505 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $6.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,334,000 and left with 9,870,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLDP traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.64M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.17M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71M, up 144.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.