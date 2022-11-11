An overall feel about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.73, up 14.02% from its previous closing price of $30.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551456 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 146,388 shares for $51.91 per share. The transaction valued at 7,598,864 led to the insider holds 4,057,634 shares of the business.

Myszkowski Kenneth Allen sold 40,000 shares of ARWR for $2,467,941 on Jan 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 464,005 shares after completing the transaction at $61.70 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Hamilton James C, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $61.72 each. As a result, the insider received 385,773 and left with 155,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $82.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARWR traded 786.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 941.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.14M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $67.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.3M to a low estimate of $24.4M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.28M, an estimated increase of 77.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.29M, up 96.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.8M and the low estimate is $93.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.