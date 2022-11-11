An overall feel about Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) closed at $32.20 up 11.00% from its previous closing price of $29.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027719 shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avient Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares for $60.22 per share. The transaction valued at 689,381 led to the insider holds 69,610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $61.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVNT has traded an average of 666.28K shares per day and 899.83k over the past ten days. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVNT is 0.99, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.