An overall feel about BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) closed at $30.25 up 11.30% from its previous closing price of $27.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701470 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRP Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $31 previously.

On April 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Baldwin Lowry bought 172,000 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,965,640 led to the insider holds 172,000 shares of the business.

Baldwin Lowry sold 172,000 shares of BRP for $4,965,640 on Sep 20. The Chairman now owns 171,799 shares after completing the transaction at $28.87 per share. On May 16, another insider, Baldwin Trevor, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $22.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 274,320 and bolstered with 100,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $42.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRP has traded an average of 334.90K shares per day and 313.97k over the past ten days. A total of 56.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.30M. Shares short for BRP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $231.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $238.18M to a low estimate of $227.5M. As of the current estimate, BRP Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.81M, an estimated increase of 80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.16M, an increase of 47.10% less than the figure of $80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.89M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $955.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $939.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.29M, up 65.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.