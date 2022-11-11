An overall feel about Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Novan Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.01, down -5.61% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572716 shares were traded. NOVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On April 22, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when BIERMAN JAMES L bought 1,000 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 3,449 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

BIERMAN JAMES L bought 1,000 shares of NOVN for $3,450 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.45 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, BIERMAN JAMES L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,090 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOVN is 0.34, which has changed by -84.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOVN has reached a high of $7.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6770.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOVN traded 167.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 171.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.18M. Insiders hold about 5.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVN as of Oct 30, 2022 were 557.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 585.91k on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, up 593.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.24M and the low estimate is $23.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.