An overall feel about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed at $102.58 up 16.26% from its previous closing price of $88.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831893 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synaptics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when McFarland John sold 12,299 shares for $88.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,088,462 led to the insider holds 11,403 shares of the business.

Awsare Saleel sold 4,000 shares of SYNA for $492,001 on Sep 09. The insider now owns 34,608 shares after completing the transaction at $123.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Awsare Saleel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $133.58 each. As a result, the insider received 534,307 and left with 38,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $299.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYNA has traded an average of 565.80K shares per day and 693.01k over the past ten days. A total of 39.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $3.11, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.19 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.14. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $10.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.