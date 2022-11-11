An overall feel about Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $16.56 up 7.39% from its previous closing price of $15.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006012 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Udemy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Venugopal Venu sold 1,591 shares for $14.43 per share. The transaction valued at 22,958 led to the insider holds 275,707 shares of the business.

Gune Prasad sold 1,697 shares of UDMY for $25,133 on Aug 16. The SVP, Product now owns 278,561 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Brown Gregory Scott, who serves as the President, Udemy Business of the company, sold 3,959 shares for $14.81 each. As a result, the insider received 58,633 and left with 1,219,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $32.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UDMY has traded an average of 500.61K shares per day and 425.75k over the past ten days. A total of 140.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.98M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $159.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.16M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.79M and the low estimate is $742.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.