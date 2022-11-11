An overall feel about Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Xometry Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.12, down -14.48% from its previous closing price of $50.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3564565 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XMTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares for $59.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,196,561 led to the insider holds 91,582 shares of the business.

CRONIN BILL sold 3,500 shares of XMTR for $209,118 on Nov 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 113,453 shares after completing the transaction at $59.75 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Rallo James M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $59.55 each. As a result, the insider received 595,512 and left with 21,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XMTR traded 582.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 414.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 22.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.66M and the low estimate is $528.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.