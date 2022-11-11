Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) was $0.83 for the day, up 12.00% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0889 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504616 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7366.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 25,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 19,070 led to the insider holds 1,394,405 shares of the business.

MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 20,000 shares of CRVS for $16,253 on Sep 20. The President and CEO now owns 1,369,405 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, MILLER RICHARD A MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,984 and bolstered with 1,349,405 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8759, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2080.

Shares Statistics:

CRVS traded an average of 205.63K shares per day over the past three months and 121.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 200.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.76.