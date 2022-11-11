Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS): Selected Notes

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed the day trading at $37.82 up 6.51% from the previous closing price of $35.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646450 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 02, 2020, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $58.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares for $35.92 per share. The transaction valued at 35,920 led to the insider holds 68,393 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares of NUS for $36,670 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 69,393 shares after completing the transaction at $36.67 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Thomas James D, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,602 shares for $39.19 each. As a result, the insider received 62,782 and left with 12,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUS traded about 505.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUS traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.85%.

Dividends & Splits

NUS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.54, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $569.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $570.38M to a low estimate of $569.3M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $639.87M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.47M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $705.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.