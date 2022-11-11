Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD): Selected Notes

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) closed the day trading at $32.82 up 10.43% from the previous closing price of $29.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2285239 shares were traded. USFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USFD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On March 11, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.CL King initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Guberman Steven sold 75,079 shares for $32.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,440,068 led to the insider holds 118,808 shares of the business.

Satriano Pietro sold 40,000 shares of USFD for $1,333,200 on May 18. The Director now owns 594,159 shares after completing the transaction at $33.33 per share. On May 17, another insider, Satriano Pietro, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $34.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,059,800 and left with 594,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USFD traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USFD traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 224.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.97M. Shares short for USFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 4.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $8.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15B to a low estimate of $8.28B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $7.89B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.38B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.01B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.49B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $32.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.