Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR): Selected Notes

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed the day trading at $149.65 up 8.40% from the previous closing price of $138.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109423 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $119 from $155 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $180.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $208 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DICAMILLO GARY T sold 1,000 shares for $209.90 per share. The transaction valued at 209,900 led to the insider holds 2,002 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Whirlpool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $245.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WHR traded about 814.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WHR traded about 837.16k shares per day. A total of 54.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.01M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

WHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.00, up from 4.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 105.60% for WHR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $6.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.95 and $18.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.01. EPS for the following year is $16.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $23.65 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $4.66B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.82B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.51B, a decrease of -8.30% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.98B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5B and the low estimate is $18.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.