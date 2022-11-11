Are analysts optimistic about Ambarella Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock?

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at $61.00 up 14.02% from the previous closing price of $53.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607652 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $90 from $110 previously.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Kohn Leslie sold 6,179 shares for $58.95 per share. The transaction valued at 364,256 led to the insider holds 899,478 shares of the business.

Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 113 shares of AMBA for $7,259 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 3,442 shares after completing the transaction at $64.24 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 1,272 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 80,454 and left with 155,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $227.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 602.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 447.58k shares per day. A total of 38.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $332.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.