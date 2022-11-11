Are analysts optimistic about Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BWV) stock?

The closing price of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) was $1.07 for the day, up 16.32% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1501 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6265306 shares were traded. BWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BWV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 124,206 led to the insider holds 2,650,351 shares of the business.

Shaw Allan sold 29,636 shares of BWV for $116,766 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Henderson Erin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,834 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 19,191 and left with 24,752 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has reached a high of $90.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.3765.

Shares Statistics:

BWV traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 162.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.96M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BWV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 512.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 652.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.