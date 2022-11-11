Are analysts optimistic about Cue Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock?

The closing price of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) was $4.10 for the day, up 8.47% from the previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827360 shares were traded. HLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Sever Clint sold 26,664 shares for $3.94 per share. The transaction valued at 105,056 led to the insider holds 3,950,280 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 26,664 shares of HLTH for $99,457 on Nov 09. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,950,280 shares after completing the transaction at $3.73 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.81 each. As a result, the insider received 101,590 and left with 3,950,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $16.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2972.

Shares Statistics:

HLTH traded an average of 445.58K shares per day over the past three months and 296.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.33M. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.16M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.68M, an estimated decrease of -74.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.02M, a decrease of -64.10% over than the figure of -$74.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.11M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.91M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.