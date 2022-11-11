Are analysts optimistic about IGM Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock?

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed the day trading at $20.93 up 30.40% from the previous closing price of $16.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705459 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IGMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 60,000 shares for $17.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,028,550 led to the insider holds 218,200 shares of the business.

Keyt Bruce sold 25,000 shares of IGMS for $570,980 on Oct 04. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 39,489 shares after completing the transaction at $22.84 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, LOBERG MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,821 shares for $19.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 114,213 and bolstered with 35,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2361.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $62.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IGMS traded about 190.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IGMS traded about 183.34k shares per day. A total of 43.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.78M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.44. EPS for the following year is -$5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.01 and -$6.78.