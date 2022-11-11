Are Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Boxlight Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -6.26% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0288 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667578 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 when Marklew Shaun sold 6,032 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 3,589 led to the insider holds 215,952 shares of the business.

Starkey Mark sold 6,032 shares of BOXL for $3,589 on Sep 25. The President now owns 293,654 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Starkey Mark, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,016 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,921 and left with 287,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8353.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOXL traded 266.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 212.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 951.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $72.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.84M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.01M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.9M, an increase of 54.30% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.18M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.41M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.