Are Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) closed at $75.64 up 10.29% from its previous closing price of $68.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678537 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brunswick Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $110 from $90 previously.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.

On April 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $96 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when SINGER DAVID V sold 180 shares for $80.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,524 led to the insider holds 19,329 shares of the business.

COOPER NANCY E sold 346 shares of BC for $27,919 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 18,159 shares after completing the transaction at $80.69 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, ALTMAN RANDALL S, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 2,040 shares for $85.86 each. As a result, the insider received 175,154 and left with 18,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $103.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BC has traded an average of 662.55K shares per day and 758.05k over the past ten days. A total of 75.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BC is 1.46, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $9.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.66B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.