Are Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $6.97 up 15.02% from its previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2303014 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sotera Health Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $25 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $26.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHC has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 1.63M over the past ten days. A total of 279.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.