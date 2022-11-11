As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) offers stability

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) closed the day trading at $350.45 up 14.05% from the previous closing price of $307.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+43.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522830 shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $350.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $326.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $510.

On May 16, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $490 to $370.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $312 to $400.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Dvorkin Viktar sold 13,333 shares for $440.84 per share. The transaction valued at 5,877,720 led to the insider holds 7,572 shares of the business.

Abrahams Gary C sold 557 shares of EPAM for $252,120 on Aug 18. The VP, Corporate Controller, PAO now owns 1,495 shares after completing the transaction at $452.64 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Shekhter Elaina, who serves as the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 2,826 shares for $438.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,238,184 and left with 4,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $719.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 363.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 342.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPAM traded about 396.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPAM traded about 491.36k shares per day. A total of 57.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.56M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 913.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.32 and $9.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.95. EPS for the following year is $12.52, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.35 and $11.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.