As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) offers stability

The closing price of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) was $0.43 for the day, up 8.86% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0387 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676537 shares were traded. MIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIGI has reached a high of $14.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2276.

Shares Statistics:

MIGI traded an average of 425.65K shares per day over the past three months and 229.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.21M. Insiders hold about 22.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MIGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 523.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 328.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.1M, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.86M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.8M and the low estimate is $97.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.