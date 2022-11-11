As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) offers stability

The closing price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) was $27.63 for the day, up 13.38% from the previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959453 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $32 from $38 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $22.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Volanoski Michael A. sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 104,368 led to the insider holds 69,136 shares of the business.

Benton Barry G sold 5,835 shares of QTWO for $342,865 on Mar 04. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 15,136 shares after completing the transaction at $58.76 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 53,502 shares for $59.24 each. As a result, the insider received 3,169,458 and left with 139,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $90.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.55.

Shares Statistics:

QTWO traded an average of 497.84K shares per day over the past three months and 802.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Shares short for QTWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.5M to a low estimate of $145.8M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.29M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.64M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.39M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696M and the low estimate is $671.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.