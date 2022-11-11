Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) closed at $11.90 in the last session, up 1.88% from day before closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757536 shares were traded. AURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AURA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.00 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Feder Julie B sold 2,015 shares for $12.45 per share. The transaction valued at 25,090 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Rich Cadmus sold 1,672 shares of AURA for $20,813 on Oct 31. The insider now owns 24,578 shares after completing the transaction at $12.45 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, de los Pinos Elisabet, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,706 shares for $12.46 each. As a result, the insider received 71,082 and left with 68,651 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AURA has reached a high of $26.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AURA traded on average about 73.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 51.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AURA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.5.