Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) closed the day trading at $12.53 up 14.01% from the previous closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569844 shares were traded. BZH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BZH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On August 19, 2021, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On December 11, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Beazer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZH has reached a high of $23.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BZH traded about 400.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BZH traded about 313.6k shares per day. A total of 30.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.53M. Insiders hold about 5.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BZH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.41. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $718.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $752.7M to a low estimate of $660.56M. As of the current estimate, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $590.94M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $459.75M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.