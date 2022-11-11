Considering Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $141.44 in the prior trading day, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) closed at $157.17, up 11.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661249 shares were traded. AMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $186.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $167 to $202.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Palandjian Tracy P. bought 3,700 shares for $137.67 per share. The transaction valued at 509,379 led to the insider holds 8,924 shares of the business.

Jeffery Reuben III bought 3,500 shares of AMG for $503,860 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 26,702 shares after completing the transaction at $143.96 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Jamal Rizwan M, who serves as the Head of Affiliate Investments of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $171.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 514,410 and bolstered with 30,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Affiliated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMG has reached a high of $186.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 267.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.81M. Shares short for AMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 825.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 833.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for AMG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.07 and a low estimate of $3.84, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.45, with high estimates of $5.66 and low estimates of $5.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.55 and $17.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.11. EPS for the following year is $18.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $19.45 and $17.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.