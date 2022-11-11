Considering BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) closed at $0.23 in the last session, up 13.24% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0269 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1437916 shares were traded. BIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7671.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIMI traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 36.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 262.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.