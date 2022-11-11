Considering LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $7.67 in the last session, up 2.27% from day before closing price of $7.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695804 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $18.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LL traded on average about 378.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 636.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.4M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.