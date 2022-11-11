Considering Synchrony Financial (SYF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $35.01 in the prior trading day, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $38.73, up 10.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6299179 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $45 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,102,100 led to the insider holds 828,694 shares of the business.

MELITO DAVID P sold 1,116 shares of SYF for $44,640 on Apr 18. The insider now owns 14,404 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, MOTHNER JONATHAN S, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 800,000 and left with 126,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $51.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 468.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 448.49M. Shares short for SYF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 16.17M, compared to 15.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SYF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.11 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.96B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.83B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.24B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.37B and the low estimate is $16.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.