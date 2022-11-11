CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) was $3.60 for the day, up 16.13% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500940 shares were traded. CURO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CURO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares for $14.79 per share. The transaction valued at 221,826 led to the insider holds 773,565 shares of the business.

Faulkner Chadwick Heath sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO for $18,100,000 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 2,137,386 shares after completing the transaction at $18.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURO has reached a high of $20.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5025.

Shares Statistics:

CURO traded an average of 119.15K shares per day over the past three months and 177.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.29M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CURO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 785.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 774.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.17, CURO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.9M to a low estimate of $199.8M. As of the current estimate, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $206.55M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.15M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.84M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.