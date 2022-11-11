DLR (Digital Realty Trust Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $97.09 in the prior trading day, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed at $108.59, up 11.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2885653 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $91 from $126 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $151 to $160.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Stein A William bought 5,000 shares for $113.22 per share. The transaction valued at 566,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Corey Dyer sold 6,253 shares of DLR for $827,897 on Aug 17. The EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $132.40 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Corey Dyer, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of the company, sold 2,504 shares for $137.27 each. As a result, the insider received 343,724 and left with 11,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 87.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $178.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 293.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 10.00M, compared to 8.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DLR’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.52, compared to 4.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.