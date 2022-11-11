DRUG (Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.94 in the prior trading day, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) closed at $1.05, up 11.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217742 shares were traded. DRUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1783 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9404.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRUG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3483.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.79M. Insiders hold about 45.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.98% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 478.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 471.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.