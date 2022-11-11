GAN (GAN Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, GAN Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.54, up 4.76% from its previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530707 shares were traded. GAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,550 led to the insider holds 56,161 shares of the business.

Smurfit Dermot S. sold 150,000 shares of GAN for $405,705 on Aug 30. The President, CEO now owns 1,699,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Smurfit Dermot S., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 289,710 and left with 1,699,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAN has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1833, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7616.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GAN traded 319.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 250.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.36M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 666.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 976.85k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.7M to a low estimate of $32.87M. As of the current estimate, GAN Limited’s year-ago sales were $31.92M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.9M, an increase of 30.90% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.43M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.3M and the low estimate is $165.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.