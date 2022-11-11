Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) was $41.17 for the day, up 18.07% from the previous closing price of $34.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605399 shares were traded. GSHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $154.

On September 09, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $170.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 09, 2021, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Jones Mark E. Jr. sold 323 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 12,920 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Jones Mark E. Jr. sold 42 shares of GSHD for $1,680 on Nov 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Miller Mark, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $39.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,500 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3430.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 175.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 137.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $147.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.60.

Shares Statistics:

GSHD traded an average of 355.25K shares per day over the past three months and 347.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.99M. Shares short for GSHD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.25M to a low estimate of $49.7M. As of the current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $40.23M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.46M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.31M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $251.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.