How is Domo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $14.60 in the last session, up 11.03% from day before closing price of $13.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692655 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares for $17.16 per share. The transaction valued at 64,343 led to the insider holds 298,758 shares of the business.

Felt Bruce C. Jr. sold 5,951 shares of DOMO for $100,205 on Sep 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 254,194 shares after completing the transaction at $16.84 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, MELLOR JOHN M, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,894 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider received 127,900 and left with 372,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $89.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMO traded on average about 550.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.91M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.52M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.08M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.37M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.82M and the low estimate is $347.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.