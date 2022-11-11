How is Prothena Corporation plc’s (NASDAQ: PRTA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at $57.12 in the last session, up 9.74% from day before closing price of $52.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919939 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares for $56.17 per share. The transaction valued at 280,828 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COLLIER RICHARD T sold 5,000 shares of PRTA for $278,083 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 1,219 shares after completing the transaction at $55.62 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Ekman Lars, who serves as the Chair of the Board of the company, sold 15,833 shares for $62.88 each. As a result, the insider received 995,658 and left with 243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $65.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRTA traded on average about 773.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 539.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Insiders hold about 5.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -77.80% from the average estimate.