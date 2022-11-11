How is Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (NYSE: ST) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $41.03 in the prior trading day, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) closed at $44.14, up 7.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312112 shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $68.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Sullivan Martha N. sold 198,000 shares for $41.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,201,061 led to the insider holds 201,268 shares of the business.

Votava Shannon M. sold 1,800 shares of ST for $87,858 on Jun 07. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 16,389 shares after completing the transaction at $48.81 per share. On May 02, another insider, ZIDE STEPHEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,900 shares for $45.79 each. As a result, the insider received 590,708 and left with 21,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.04M. Shares short for ST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $998.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $985M. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $934.6M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $993.38M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $911.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.