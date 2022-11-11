I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE).

After finishing at $5.71 in the prior trading day, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed at $6.59, up 15.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502014 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 229.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.50M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 997.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 52.39k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $155M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.