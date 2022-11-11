I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

After finishing at $10.13 in the prior trading day, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed at $10.99, up 8.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2696574 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Wulfsohn Bryan bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 32,250 led to the insider holds 63,350 shares of the business.

Roper Michael Charles bought 1,000 shares of MFA for $10,760 on Sep 15. The SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr now owns 15,208 shares after completing the transaction at $10.76 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Yarad Stephen D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,275 shares for $10.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,570 and bolstered with 22,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $19.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $53.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.9M to a low estimate of $46.5M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.02M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.33M, a decrease of -31.10% less than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.08M, down -45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.3M and the low estimate is $176M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.